Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 612,671 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,066,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,911,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,650,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,085 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

