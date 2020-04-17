Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,487,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

