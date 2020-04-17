Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after buying an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after buying an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 168,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.41.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

