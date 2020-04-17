Donald L. Hagan LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 8,189,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

