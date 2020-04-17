Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. 2,828,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

