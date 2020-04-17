Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Juniper Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. 3,468,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.