Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DGICA has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 59,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,661. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Donegal Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.