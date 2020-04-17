Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 194,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,210 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Rochelle sold 29,344 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $398,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62,627 shares of company stock valued at $882,958. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 138,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 101,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.96% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.