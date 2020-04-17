DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 4,922 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 308,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 60,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 279,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,307.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.10.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

