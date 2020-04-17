DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $16.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.43. 7,734,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,654. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.05. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

