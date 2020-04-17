DOWCOIN (DOW) Reaches Market Cap of $139,792.28

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $139,792.28 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004930 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00401586 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001022 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013961 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004673 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001516 BTC.

DOW is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

