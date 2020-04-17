Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Cap of $12.42 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $9,363.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

