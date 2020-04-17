Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $59,099.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02735893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00220856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

