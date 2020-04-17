DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

DSDVY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 31,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DSV AS/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.24.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

