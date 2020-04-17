Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.65 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $271,478.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.04249159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,311,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

