DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,022 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of DXC Technology worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

DXC stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

