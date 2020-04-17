easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Commerzbank decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,152.14 ($15.16).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 628.99 ($8.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 745.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65).

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,019 shares of company stock worth $1,528,141.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.