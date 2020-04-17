EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted EASYJET PLC/S’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

