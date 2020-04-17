Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 109,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 27,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $187.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

