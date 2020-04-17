ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECIFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

