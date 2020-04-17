Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Electrolux stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 5,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

