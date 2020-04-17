Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $226,982.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $226,982.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Kucoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,067,599,131 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

