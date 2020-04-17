Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

