Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. ASML makes up about 0.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $292.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.