Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 564,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 13.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

SDS stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0569 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

