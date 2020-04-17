Elite Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.34, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

