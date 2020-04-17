Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $212.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $529.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

