Elite Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.53 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $510.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.