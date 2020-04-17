Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,434 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. 412,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

