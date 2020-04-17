Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

