Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 7.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 3,132,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

