Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,293 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,641,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.03. 60,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9947 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

