Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,623 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,463 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

