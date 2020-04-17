Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $8.64 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $945,520.00 worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.02740193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00224695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

