Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 28,996 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

