Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $59.25.

