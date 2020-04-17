Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,644 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,393,000.

Shares of BATS:IMOM opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

