Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,263.47 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

