Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

