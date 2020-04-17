Empirical Finance LLC Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,670 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000.

VMOT opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

