Empirical Finance LLC Has $17.12 Million Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,574 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QVAL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period.

Shares of QVAL stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

