Empirical Finance LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

