Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $271.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

