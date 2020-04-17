Empirical Finance LLC Sells 26,558 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

