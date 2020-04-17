Empirical Finance LLC Sells 330,505 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,505 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises 6.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BATS:QMOM opened at $28.10 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0444 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

