Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 16,218 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.