Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 3,996 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Msci by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.56.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day moving average of $265.31.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

