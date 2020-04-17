Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 57,800 Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $22.56 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

