Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 7,833 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $109,337,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,013,000 after buying an additional 577,028 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after buying an additional 369,888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

