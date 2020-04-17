Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,731.71 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,009.34 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,517.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,289 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

